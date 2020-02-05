Japanese Railway Firm to Test Anti-Groping App

TOKYO (Kyodo) — East Japan Railway Co. will soon begin trials of an anti-groping smartphone app it has developed, enabling users to notify train conductors of instances of molestation so announcements can be made to warn passengers.

The app will be tested on the crowded JR Saikyo Line between Shinjuku Station in Tokyo and Omiya Station in Saitama Prefecture from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on weekdays beginning in late February, according to the railway operator, commonly known as JR East.

