Another 10 on Japanese Cruise Ship Infected With Coronavirus

TOKYO (Kyodo) — Another 10 people on a cruise ship quarantined near Yokohama have tested positive for a new coronavirus originating in China’s Wuhan, the health ministry said Thursday, bringing the total number of people on the ship suffering the pneumonia-causing virus to 20.

The Diamond Princess, with around 3,700 passengers and crew from 56 countries and regions on board, has been kept in quarantine at anchor off a pier in the Kanagawa Prefecture capital after a disembarked 80-year-old passenger from Hong Kong was found to be infected with the virus.

