UK Health Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus

LONDON (AP) — A British health minister has the new coronavirus — the first UK lawmaker to be diagnosed with the disease.

Nadine Dorries, a junior minister in the Department of Health, said she is self-isolating as she recovers.

The Times of London reported that Dorries first showed symptoms on Friday and had since worked in Parliament, held meetings with constituents and attended an International Women’s Day reception with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Britain has confirmed 373 cases of COVID-19, and six deaths.

Meanwhile, China’s outbreak of the new coronavirus continues to subside with about three-fourths of people once infected now free of the illness.

The health ministry Wednesday reported 24 new cases over the past 24 hours, along with 22 more deaths. That brings China’s totals to 80,778 cases and 3,158 deaths since the outbreak began in December.

Nationwide, 16,145 people remain in treatment and 61,475 have been declared free of the virus and released. Nine of the new cases were reported outside Hubei province.

The virus that causes the COVID-19 illness has spread around the world, with Italy and Iran accounting for most illnesses and deaths outside of China.

The outbreak was slow to reach Latin America and the Caribbean, but 100 cases have now been confirmed there. Panama’s government confirmed the first death there and canceled classes and sports and cultural events in the capital.

Panama went from one confirmed case Monday in a recently arrived traveler to eight cases Tuesday in what may be a local outbreak.

Health Minister Rosario Turner says the dead man was a school director and two other teachers at the school have tested positive.