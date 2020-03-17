TOKYO (Kyodo) — The end-of-day ceremony of the Japan leg of the Olympic torch relay will be held without spectators throughout the relay’s first days to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, Tokyo Games organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto said Tuesday.

The celebration marking the end of each of the 121 days of the nationwide relay will be held behind closed doors throughout Fukushima, Tochigi and Gunma prefectures, the first regions of the showpiece event starting on March 26.

