Pompeo Accuses China of Spreading Virus ‘Disinformation’

WASHINGTON (Kyodo) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday stepped up pressure against China for engaging in a “disinformation campaign” over the coronavirus pandemic, saying that the Group of Seven industrialized countries are all “deeply aware” of such activities.

“There was a lot of discussion today amongst the G-7 about the intentional disinformation campaign that China has been and continues to be engaged in,” Pompeo said after speaking with his G-7 counterparts in a videoconference the same day, expressing frustration over suggestions in China, including in official social media posts, that the virus may have been brought in by the U.S. Army.

