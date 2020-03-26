Report Warns of Protests Erupting in Wuhan When Lockdown Ends

BEIJING (Kyodo) — Large-scale protests could break out in Wuhan, the epicenter of China’s coronavirus epidemic, when a lockdown on the city ends next month, as residents unhappy with unprecedented restrictions on their movements vent their pent-up frustrations, a Beijing-based think tank warned Wednesday.

The private research institute, which is close to the Communist Party and central government, sounded the alarm in a report recently submitted to the leadership.

Continue reading the story here.