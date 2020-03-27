Xi Tells Trump China Ready to Assist US Fight Against Virus

BEIJING (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that China hopes for the U.S. side to take practical and effective measures to safeguard the safety and health of Chinese citizens in the United States.

In a phone conversation with his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, Xi noted that there are currently a large number of Chinese nationals in the United States, including Chinese students.

The Chinese president also urged the United States to take substantive actions in improving bilateral relations.

He suggested that the two sides work together to boost cooperation in epidemic control and other fields, and develop a relationship of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation.

The U.S. President also said China’s experience on combating the COVID-19 epidemic is very illuminating to him.

Trump said he listened closely to Xi’s speech at the Extraordinary G20 Leaders’ Summit on COVID-19, and appreciates Xi’s views and proposals along with other leaders.

Trump said he will make personal efforts to ensure that the United States and China can ward off distractions and concentrate on cooperation against the COVID-19 epidemic.

The United States is grateful for China’s provision of medical supplies for its fight against the COVID-19 epidemic, said Trump.

The United States will protect Chinese nationals on its soil, including Chinese students, Trump said.

The president said he has publicly made clear on social media that the American people respect and love the Chinese people very much and that Chinese students are of great significance to the U.S. educational business.