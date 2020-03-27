Stockpiling Spread as Tokyo Tightens Grip Over Coronavirus

TOKYO (Kyodo) — More office workers in Tokyo shifted to teleworking while many people stocked up on daily necessities Thursday after Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike requested the capital’s residents to avoid nonessential outings in the wake of a spike in the number of new coronavirus infections.

Three neighboring prefectures, Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa as well as some other nearby prefectures, asked their residents to hold off on visiting the capital or even going out, unless necessary, following Koike’s request to some 14 million residents of Tokyo to work at home on weekdays and avoid all nonessential outings over the weekend.

