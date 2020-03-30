Chinese Charities Donate Medical Supplies Overseas to Fight Virus

BEIJING (Xinhua) — Multiple Chinese foundations have donated medical supplies to support countries in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Jack Ma Foundation and the Alibaba Foundation announced Sunday donations of essential medical supplies to seven more countries, namely Azerbaijan, Bhutan, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

The donation includes a total of 1.7 million face masks, 165,000 test kits as well as protective clothing and medical equipment such as ventilators and forehead thermometers.

With this announcement, the two foundations have now donated essential medical supplies to 23 Asian countries totaling 7.4 million masks, 485,000 test kits, and 100,000 sets of protective clothing along with other medical equipment.

“We are one with the global community in the intense battle to protect all families against COVID-19,” according to a statement from the Jack Ma Foundation.

The Fosun Foundation, based in Shanghai, also donated a batch of face masks to two hospitals in Sardegna, Italy this week, in response to a local doctor’s call for support in mid-March.

So far, Fosun has donated over 70,000 pieces of medical supplies to Italy. As of Saturday, it had coordinated with other companies the supply of over 10 batches of medical supplies to countries including Italy, Japan, Britain and France.