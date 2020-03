TOKYO (Kyodo) — Crowds disappeared from bustling business and tourist districts as out-of-season snow fell in Tokyo and surrounding areas on Sunday, the second day under stay-at-home requests in the capital region due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It was the first time in 32 years that central Tokyo witnessed the accumulation of snow measuring 1 centimeter or more in late March, according to the Japan Weather Association.

