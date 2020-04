KATHMANDU (Xinhua) — As the lockdown is imposed in Nepal to contain the spread of COVID-19, it’s not just humans who are suffering but street dogs are too.

An animal welfare organization Sneha’s Care feeds and takes care of street dogs as these dogs, who were usually fed by neighbourhood stores, butcher shops and passers-by, are now facing difficulties to find food.

A member of an animal welfare organization distributes food to street dogs during the lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 8, 2020. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

Street dogs are seen eating food distributed by an animal welfare organization during the lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 8, 2020. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)