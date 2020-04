TOKYO (Kyodo) — Firework displays and other summer events in Japan were canceled by organizers Friday, more than three months before their scheduled dates, due to the spread of the new coronavirus.

In Tokyo, the annual Sumida River Fireworks Festival, which was set for July 11, usually draws around a million spectators along the river. The organizers said they made the cancellation decision early as close contact among spectators would have been inevitable.

