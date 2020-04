TOKYO (Kyodo) — Restaurants and Japanese-style “izakaya” pubs in Tokyo will be requested to shut by 8 p.m. daily as part of emergency measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, the capital’s governor said on Friday.

Yuriko Koike told a press conference that restaurant operators should stop serving alcohol by 7 p.m., while allowing them to open from 5 a.m., adding the measures will take effect midnight Friday.

