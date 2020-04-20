Japan Secures 210,000 Hotel Rooms for COVID-19 Patients

TOKYO (Kyodo) — The government has secured over 210,000 hotel rooms nationwide to accommodate those with mild coronavirus symptoms as well as asymptomatic patients as the country tries to contain the spread of the virus, a Japanese minister said Sunday.

The government has also received 120,000 face masks from companies and will provide them to hospital staff amid product shortages, economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters after inspecting the University of Tokyo Hospital where patients with severe symptoms have been treated.

