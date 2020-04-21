Japan LGBT Group Worries Getting Virus May Result in Outing

By
Kyodo News
-
People march in Tokyo's Shibuya district during the Tokyo Rainbow Pride 2019 parade. Image: Kyodo

SAITAMA (Kyodo) — Many members of sexual minorities in Japan worry that catching the novel coronavirus could mean their sexual orientation is revealed against their will as authorities probe infection routes, a supporters’ group has found.

A survey by Marriage for All Japan also showed they worry about whether they or their partner will be able to receive important medical information that hospitals provide to family members if one of them becomes infected with the pneumonia-causing virus.

Continue reading the story here.

