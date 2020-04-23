Breakfast Stores in China’s Wuhan Reopen to Residents

WUHAN (Xinhua) — As the COVID-19 epidemic has been subdued, a lot of breakfast stores in Wuhan of central China’s Hubei Province, which was hit hard by the epidemic, have reopened to offer freshly-made breakfast to residents under epidemic prevention and control measures.

A chef makes hot dry noodles, a popular local breakfast, at a hot dry noodles restaurant in Liangdao Street of Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, April 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

A chef makes “shaomai”, a kind of steamed dumpling, at a hot dry noodles restaurant in Liangdao Street of Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, April 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

A man eats hot dry noodles, a popular local breakfast, in Liangdao Street of Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, April 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

A chef prepares breakfast at a hot dry noodles restaurant in Liangdao Street of Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, April 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

People line up to buy breakfast at a hot dry noodles restaurant in Liangdao Street of Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, April 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)