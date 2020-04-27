75% of Japanese Positive About Emperor: Kyodo Survey

TOKYO (Kyodo) — Three-quarters of Japanese people responding to a Kyodo News survey feel positive about Emperor Naruhito, who ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne on May 1 last year.

In the mail-in survey that covered around 3,000 people aged 18 and older, 58 percent of respondents said they felt an affinity for Emperor Naruhito, higher than the 48 percent recorded for Emperor Akihito, the current emperor’s father, in an interview survey in December 1989 about a year after his enthronement.

