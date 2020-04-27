Japan Companies to Accept Same-Sex Partnership Certificates

TOKYO (Kyodo) — About 20 companies in Japan will start accepting “partnership certificates” in July for same-sex couples issued by a nongovernmental organization as a way of providing employees with spousal and familial benefits available to straight married couples, people familiar with the matter said Saturday.

The certificates, to be created by Famiee Project, will be for use by participating companies including Mizuho Financial Group Inc., but is expected to raise awareness of difficulties LGBT couples have in a country where same-sex marriage is not legally recognized.

