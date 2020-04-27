HK Airport Deploys Full Body Disinfection Channel

HONG KONG (Xinhua) — The Airport Authority Hong Kong (AA) is using several latest disinfection technologies including a full-body disinfection channel and cleaning robots in the Hong Kong airport to reduce the risk of the COVID-19 spread.

The disinfection channel is an enclosed facility similar to a telephone booth in size where users can complete disinfection and sanitizing procedures in 40 seconds, the AA said Sunday in a statement.

The interior surface of the facility is equipped with antimicrobial coating which can remotely kill virus and bacteria on human bodies and clothing by using the technologies of photocatalyst and “nano needles,” the AA said, noting that the Hong Kong International Airport is the world’s first airport to use the facility.

“CLeanTech” applies sanitizing spray for instant disinfection. (Photo courtesy of Airport Authority Hong Kong)

Currently, the disinfection channel is used by public health staff who bear quarantine duties at the airport.

Autonomous cleaning robots have also been used to ensure thorough disinfection of public areas and passenger facilities at the airport.

The cylindrical robots, equipped with ultra violet light sterilizer and air sterilizer, operate round-the-clock in public toilets and key operating areas in the terminal building, the AA said. The robots can move around autonomously and sterilize up to 99.99 percent of bacteria in its vicinity, including both the air and object surfaces, in just 10 minutes.

The Intelligent Sterilization Robot is deployed in public toilets and key operating areas in the terminal building. (Photo courtesy of Airport Authority Hong Kong)

Besides, the AA is also conducting a pilot test of applying antimicrobial coating at all passenger facilities, including check-in counters, baggage trolleys and elevator buttons, among others. After completion of the trial in May, the AA will consider implementing it as a long term disinfection measure.

The AA spares no effort in ensuring that the airport is a safe environment for all users and will continue to look into new measures to enhance the cleaning and disinfection work, Steven Yiu, deputy director, Service Delivery of the AA, said.