BANGKOK (Xinhua) — Another 400-plus Thai nationals are returning home from overseas on Sunday and Monday and destined for a 14-day quarantine.

Thailand’s Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration spokesman Thaveesilp Wisanuyothin confirmed on Sunday a total of 435 Thais were scheduled to return home on Sunday and Monday and be immediately quarantined for fear of possible infection.

Those returnees include 207 from Australia, 168 from New Zealand, 35 from Japan and 25 from the Netherlands, he said.

Thai authorities have been arranging homecoming trips for Thai nationals from overseas after which they will be immediately quarantined for 14 days.

Meanwhile, 300 to 350 Thais are also coming back home daily from Malaysia where they have been earlier hired for jobs via land-based border checkpoints in southern Thailand.

About 7,000 to 8,000 Thai workers are expected to return from the southern neighbor country and be quarantined at specified places in Thailand.