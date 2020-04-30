Social Distancing on Wheels: Indian Man Modifies Bike for Pandemic

NEW DELHI (Xinhua) — Practice social distancing on wheels! Partha Saha, a self-made automobile engineer, modified a bike to maintain social distance as a preventative measure against the spread of COVID-19.

The long central chassis of the bike increased the gap between the two seats by more than 1.5 meters. He planned to take his daughter to school after the lockdown.

Partha Saha is assembling his modified Bike, designed for social distance as a preventative measure against the spread of COVID-19, inside his garage at his house at Aralia village on the outskirts of Agartala, the capital city of India’s northeastern state of Tripura, April 29, 2020. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Partha Saha (front), a self-made automobile engineer, tries his modified bike designed for social distancing as a preventative measure against the spread of COVID-19 with his daughter Pragya Saha in front of their house at Aralia village on the outskirts of Agartala, the capital city of India’s northeastern state of Tripura, April 29, 2020. (Xinhua/Stringer)