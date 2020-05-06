Flowers Unexpectedly Bloom at Japan School Closed by Virus

IWAKI, Japan (Kyodo) — Teachers and other staff at a Fukushima Prefecture junior high school temporarily closed by the coronavirus pandemic got a surprise when they noticed a sports field that is normally bustling with students has become carpeted with pink flowers.

“I have never seen the schoolyard covered by flowers,” said Masakazu Watanabe, principal of Yoshima Junior High School in Iwaki, currently closed along with all other schools in Japan to help contain the coronavirus’ spread.

Continue reading the story here.