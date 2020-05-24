Filipino Artist Encourages Social Distancing by Scary Masks

MANILA (Xinhua) — You might better keep social distancing when it comes to a face mask made of shuttlecocks, recycled plastic bottles and cups.

Filipino artist Leeroy New did that to enhance awareness and educate the public on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Filipino artist Leeroy New works on an improvised COVID-19 face mask inside his studio in Manila, the Philippines on May 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Filipino artist Leeroy New wears an improvised face mask in his studio in Manila, the Philippines on May 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

