Japan Wants Tougher Cyberbully Law After Netflix Star’s Suicide

TOKYO (Kyodo) — Japan is considering bolstering countermeasures against cyber-bullying following the death of a cast member of popular Netflix reality show, communications minister Sanae Takaichi said Tuesday.

“It is necessary to properly implement procedures to disclose information on senders in order to curb online abuses and rescue victims,” Takaichi told a news conference days after Hana Kimura, the 22-year-old female professional wrestler who appeared in the show “Terrace House,” died of apparent suicide.

