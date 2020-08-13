Pompeo Says China Poses Tougher Threat Than Soviet Union

WASHINGTON (Kyodo) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that the United States views the threat posed by China as “much more difficult” to counter than that presented by the Soviet Union during the Cold War, citing Beijing’s economic clout among other factors.

Pompeo made the remarks in Prague, where he again called on like-minded countries to join U.S. efforts to confront the Chinese Communist Party, which he says is leveraging “economic power to coerce countries,” denying freedom to the people of Hong Kong and attempting to dominate the South China Sea.

