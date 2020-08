TOKYO (Kyodo) — The Tokyo Fire Department has jumped on the bandwagon of the global smash-hit game “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” to offer advice on disaster prevention in a virtual format as the coronavirus pandemic makes it impossible to hold real-life emergency drills.

Since last month, the department’s official Twitter account has been sending out videos and screenshots set in Nintendo Co.’s popular console game to demonstrate disaster prevention measures.

