YOKOHAMA (Kyodo) — A Tokyo man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a 9-year-old schoolgirl he met through an online game and confining her for more than two days, with investigative sources saying he had invited her to play together via the game’s voice chat function.

Akihito Otake, 38, who was arrested on Saturday, has admitted to the charge of kidnapping her in his car on a road in the city of Yokohama, southwest of Tokyo, around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, police said. The girl did not suffer any injuries.

