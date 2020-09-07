BANGKOK — Don’t cha wish the Pussycat Dolls would come to Thailand? They will next year!

“Hello Thailand. We will perform in Bangkok in 2021. We will announce the details later,” Nicole Scherzinger, lead singer of Pussycat Dolls, wrote – in Thai – on Facebook Friday.

The Pussycat Dolls are an American girl group that began singing in 2003 and are known for singles “Don’t Cha” and “Buttons” (2005). Their latest single is “React,” released in February.

“I’ve been preparing my outfit for 10 years, waiting for this,” a Thai fan commented on the announcement.