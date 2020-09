TOKYO (Kyodo) — A female lawmaker of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party said at a party gathering Friday, some women might make false reports of sexual violence, according to participants, a remark seen as insulting to victims of sexual assault.

“Women can tell lies as much as they want,” LDP lower house member Mio Sugita was quoted as saying by some participants when they were briefed about the government’s support program for sexual violence victims.

