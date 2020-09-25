Zimbabwe to Open 1st Traditional Chinese Medicine Clinic

HARARE (Xinhua) — Preparations for the opening of Zimbabwe’s first traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and acupuncture clinic at the country’s largest referral hospital are at an advanced stage, with all medical equipment already in place.

Speaking at a media tour of the clinic at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare on Wednesday, Jiang Zhichao, Founder and Director of Zimbabwe-China TCM and Acupuncture Center said the facility has already made full preparations and will be open for the public before the end of this month.

“It has started with the training of 15 local medical staff and they will begin their formal treatment of their patients, including local patients,” he said.

The center will also house Zimbabwe’s largest TCM training school and research center.

“Apart from diagnosis and treatment of patients, the Ministry of Health of Zimbabwe and the China-Zimbabwe TCM have agreed to take the center as the largest Chinese medicine training school in Zimbabwe,” he said.

Jiang said TCM played a critical role in China’s fight against COVID-19, adding that the inclusion of TCM knowledge in Zimbabwe’s medical practice will be of practical importance.

“Zimbabwe has a good medical system. If TCM technology can be fully introduced and promoted in Zimbabwe, I think it will help enhance Zimbabwe’s fight against COVID-19 and provide future services of the health of Zimbabwean people,” said Jiang.

The first patient to receive an acupuncture treatment procedure at the clinic, Marlon Mpundu, expressed confidence in TCM.

“This was my first time for this treatment. I had a neck problem but after this treatment now I am feeling ok,” Mpundu said.

The establishment of TCM center followed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between China and Zimbabwe on cooperation in the field of TCM and acupuncture.

China has recently stepped up its efforts in capacitating Zimbabwe’s health delivery system and enhancing its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by providing various donations of medical supplies.