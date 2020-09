TOKYO (Kyodo) — Hiroshi Hoketsu, 79, is a Japanese three-time Olympic equestrian. He made his Olympic debut at the 1964 Tokyo Games and became the oldest Japanese Olympian when he participated in the 2012 London Games at age 71.

In a written interview with Kyodo News, Hoketsu, also a former president of the Japanese branch of a U.S.-based medical products company, questioned holding the postponed Tokyo Olympics next summer amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

