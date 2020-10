TOKYO (Kyodo) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Japan from Sunday but will not travel to South Korea and Mongolia as earlier planned, the U.S. government said, after President Donald Trump was hospitalized with the novel coronavirus.

Pompeo was initially planning to travel to the three countries from Sunday to Friday. But he will now only visit Tokyo through Tuesday, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Saturday.

