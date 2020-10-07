Mainland Spokeswoman Slams Attacks on ‘One-China Principle’

BEIJING (Xinhua) — All Chinese people firmly oppose any word or action that violates the one-China principle and harms the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation, said a Chinese mainland spokesperson Tuesday.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to a media question about the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party’s proposal at the local legislature in Taiwan seeking U.S. interference in Strait affairs.

Zhu urged relevant persons of the KMT to distinguish right from wrong and not to engage in any move that undermines the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation as well as peace and stability of cross-Strait relations.

Zhu said the fundamental cause for the complicated situations and tensions across the Taiwan Strait at present is that the Democratic Progressive Party authority in Taiwan, in colluding with external forces, has continuously taken provocative actions seeking “Taiwan independence.”

People with a sense of justice and responsible political parties on the island should be aware of, remain vigilant to and firmly oppose the moves, Zhu said.

Reiterating that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, Zhu noted that it is an unchangeable historical and legal fact that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one China.

“We firmly oppose any separatist act to create the so-called ‘Taiwan independence,’ ‘two Chinas’ or ‘one China, one Taiwan,'” Zhu said, adding that issues across the Taiwan Strait should be settled by compatriots across the Strait and brook no external interference.