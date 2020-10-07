BANGKOK (Xinhua) — Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday clarified that long-stay tourists coming from high risk COVID-19 countries will not be allowed entry into Thailand.

“In regards to the Special Tourist Visa (STV) for long-stay tourists, the most important requirement for all applicants is they must be coming from low COVID-19 risk countries,” said deputy ministry spokesman Natapanu Nopakun.

The STV scheme is a part of Thailand’s bid to reboot the economy which was hard hit by the pandemic.

“Prospective STV applicants are advised to check which Thai embassies and consular offices overseas in regards to eligibility,” said Natapanu.

Currently, two groups of foreign tourists are scheduled to arrive in Thailand in October under the STV.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand on Tuesday confirmed that tourists from China and Scandinavian countries will be allowed entry into Thailand after the Thai government started easing regulations on Oct. 1.

The quota set by the Thai authorities limits the tourist number at approximate 300 persons per week or about 1,200 a month.

Grace Period for Migrant Workers

Thailand’s labour Minister Suchart Chomklin said on Tuesday that he had decided to grant grace period to migrant workers whose employment are to expire by next month.

The decision, reached by the migrant workers’ policy management committee chaired by Suchart, was intended to assist migrants in returning to their homelands where COVID-19 is surging.

The minister, however, did not say how long the grace period will last. He made it clear the issue will be proposed for the cabinet to consider in due course.

Eligible for the grace period are migrant workers whose four-year employment contracts end starting from next month until the end of December next year.

Suchart also said that migrant workers, who had returned to their homelands and are thinking of returning to Thailand to work, will have to go through the 14-day mandatory quarantine upon arrival in Thailand.

Altogether 131,587 migrant workers from Myanmar, Lao and Cambodia will see their working permits expire between next month and December next year, according to the Labour Ministry.

Suchart said those eligible will need to submit a formal request to remain in the kingdom, along with a health certificate. They will also have to pay a fee for the special visa granted to them during the grace period.