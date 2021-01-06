Country Flags Transform Into Anime Samurai Ahead of Olympics

TOKYKO (Kyodo) — As the postponed Olympics approach next summer, a Tokyo-based content producer is hoping that his project to represent countries and their flags with anime characters donning traditional Japanese garb and posing with swords or other weaponry will help foster greater understanding between nations.

Working with a partner company, Kama Yamamoto launched World Flags in 2018 alongside a handful of artists he has previously worked with on different ventures, hoping to help people around the world familiarize themselves with other countries and their cultures in a fun way.

