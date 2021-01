KUMAMOTO (Kyodo) — Kumamon, the black bear-like mascot of Kumamoto Prefecture in southwestern Japan, has received around 5,300 “nengajo” postcards for the new year, including from overseas, the prefectural government said Tuesday.

“I miss you,” and “I want to see you this year” were among the messages sent as of Monday to the beloved character, who has largely refrained from making public appearances since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

