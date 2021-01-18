China Likely the Only Major Economy To Achieve Growth in 2020

BEIJING (Kyodo) — China registered a 2.3 percent year-on-year economic growth in 2020 with domestic demand recuperating from the coronavirus shock, government data showed Monday, likely becoming the only country among major ones to expand its economy last year.

But the pace of economic growth was the slowest since 1974, when the Communist-led nation was rattled by the 10-year Cultural Revolution initiated in 1966 by Mao Zedong that pundits say killed tens of millions of people.

