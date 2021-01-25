TOKYO (Kyodo) — At least 15,058 people were on the waiting list for a hospital or a designated accommodation after testing positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this month in the 11 prefectures covered by a state of emergency, a Kyodo News survey found Sunday, as public health centers have been swamped with surging numbers of new cases.

The number as of last Tuesday marks a sharp increase from a month earlier, including in Tokyo where it almost quintupled. In Japan, local public health centers are in charge of arranging for hospitalization of people infected with the virus, or appointment with an accommodation facility for people with mild symptoms.

