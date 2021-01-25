Virus Restrictions: Gov’t to Debate Extending Dine-In Hours

BANGKOK— Dine-in services may be soon extended beyond the current closure time of 9pm mandated by the government’s coronavirus response center, pending a Cabinet approval.

The COVID-19 Situation Administration Center said it will propose the extension to the Cabinet when it convenes for a meeting on Tuesday.

The move came a day after Thai Chamber of Commerce chairman Klin Sarasin said on Sunday that the relaxed measures would help revive restaurant businesses.

The proposal makes no mention of serving alcohol in restaurants, which has been prohibited since the dine-in service restriction was imposed on Jan. 4.

Thanakorn Kupjit, sec-gen of the Thai Alcohol Beverage Business Association, said that the government should reconsider the ban.

“Not only does the ban affect alcohol sales, but it also adversely affects restaurants by decreasing their earnings,” Thanakorn said. “Allowing food to be served with alcohol will crease more income for the entire country.”

