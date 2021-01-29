TOKYO (Kyodo) — As Japan struggles to contain a recent surge of coronavirus infections, preventing the virus from spreading within households has become a major challenge.

An increasing number of COVID-19 patients have been told to recover at home as many parts of the nation see a shortage of hospital beds. However, medical experts have highlighted the dangers of home isolation and the difficulty of stopping others in the infected person’s household from being exposed even when preventative steps are taken.

