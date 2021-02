TOKYO (Kyodo) — Yoshiro Mori, president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, on Thursday apologized for remarks he made that have been widely criticized as sexist and outdated but insisted he has no plan to step down.

“It was a careless remark and I want to express my apologies,” Mori said in a telephone interview with Kyodo News. “I had no intention of discriminating against women.”

Continue reading the story here.