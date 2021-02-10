Tokyo Gov. Won’t Attend Olympic Meeting After Mori’s Sexist Gaffe

TOKYO (Kyodo) — Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said Wednesday she will not attend a four-party meeting involving International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach planned for this month following controversial remarks about women by the head of the Tokyo Games organizing committee last week.

Holding the meeting at this point “would not deliver anything really positive,” Koike told reporters in regards to the comments widely seen as sexist made by Yoshiro Mori, which has complicated Japan’s efforts to host the postponed Olympics and Paralympics this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

