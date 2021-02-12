1st COVID Vaccine Doses Arrive in Japan, Approval Eyed for Sunday

By
Kyodo News
-
Photo taken from a Kyodo News helicopter on Feb. 12, 2021, shows cargo being unloaded at Narita airport near Tokyo from an airplane that transported from Brussels the first batch to arrive in Japan of the coronavirus vaccine developed by U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. (Kyodo)

TOKYO (Kyodo) — Japan received its first doses of a coronavirus vaccine developed by U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. on Friday and is planning to make the vaccine the first approved for domestic use against COVID-19 on Sunday, sources familiar with the matter said.

With an acceleration of administrative procedures, the government is considering starting vaccinations on Wednesday for around 20,000 doctors and nurses who have consented to receive the shots, the sources said.

Continue reading the story here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR