1st COVID Vaccine Doses Arrive in Japan, Approval Eyed for Sunday

TOKYO (Kyodo) — Japan received its first doses of a coronavirus vaccine developed by U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. on Friday and is planning to make the vaccine the first approved for domestic use against COVID-19 on Sunday, sources familiar with the matter said.

With an acceleration of administrative procedures, the government is considering starting vaccinations on Wednesday for around 20,000 doctors and nurses who have consented to receive the shots, the sources said.

