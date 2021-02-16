2 More Chinese Coast Guard Vessels Enter Japan’s Waters

NAHA (Kyodo) — Two more Chinese coast guard vessels entered Japan’s territorial waters near the China-claimed Senkaku Islands on Tuesday, prompting Tokyo to lodge a protest over repeated intrusions following Beijing’s enactment of a new law that allows its coast guard to use weapons against foreign ships.

The two vessels intruded into the waters near the group of uninhabited islets in the East China Sea at around 4:15 a.m., joining two other Chinese coast guard boats that had entered the waters Monday, according to the Japan Coast Guard.

