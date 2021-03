TAIWAN (Kyodo) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Sunday reiterated her government’s commitment to promoting freedom and democracy as she attended an annual ceremony to commemorate a 1947 massacre of civilian protesters.

“We must adhere to our values of freedom and democracy, which cannot be exchanged for anything else,” Tsai said at a ceremony held at Kaohsiung’s 228 Peace Memorial Park to mark the 74th anniversary of the Feb. 28, 1947 massacre.

Continue reading the story here.