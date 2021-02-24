Bangkok Highways Toll-Free This Friday for Makha Bucha

BANGKOK — Kickstart that long weekend by barreling down at (safe) speeds free of charge this Friday.

The Expressway Authority of Thailand announced on Wednesday that tollway fees for Chaloem Maha Nakhon Expressway, Si Rat Expressway, and Udon Ratthaya Expressway will be waived Friday for Maha Bucha, a Buddhist holiday that would make Friday through Sunday a long weekend.

The fee exemption is intended to ease the flow of traffic for those going out of town for a vacation.

Needless to say, a booze ban will be applied during the holiday per law.