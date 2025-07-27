A Note from Day 2-4 of Undeclared War Between Thailand and Cambodia

DAY 2 of the undeclared war between Thailand and Cambodia

On Friday night, Day 2 of the undeclared war between Thailand and Cambodia, a Thai socialist activist contacted me and informed me about the first anti-Thai-Cambodian war protest in Bangkok. The person added, however, that it’s likely to just be a handful of demonstrators as the tide of Thai ultranationalist sentiment has spread so widely by now, almost two months after the initial military skirmish between soldiers from the two nations, which led to the death of one Cambodian officer.

I told the activist that someone will have to take the first step, no matter how small; that that first step, full of conviction, is very crucial.

DAY 3

Advertisement

The activist was right, and the following day, after the demonstration at Suan Santiphab, or Peace Park in Bangkok, the activist admitted to me that no more than 15 people showed up, with as many, if not more, news photographers and reporters, in a nation of 70 million or so people.

Thais are on a war footing, and the number of public figures who publicly voice against this unfolding war can be counted on two, no, maybe on a single hand.

As the war seemed unstoppable by Saturday, hours later, very late that night of July 26, 2025, in Bangkok, US President Donald Trump entered the fray and called both Cambodian PM Hun Manet and Acting Thai PM Phoomtham Wechayachai, and threatened that he “did not want to make any Deal, with either country, if they are fighting” and added that “I am trying to simplify a complex situation. Many people are being killed in this War…”

After the phone calls were made to both Thai and Cambodian leaders, Trump soon posted another message, saying:

“I had a very good call with the Prime Minister of Cambodia, and informed him of my discussion with Thailand, and its Acting Prime Minister. Both Parties are looking for an immediate ceasefire and Peace. They are also looking to get back to the “Trading Table” with the United States, which we think is appropriate to do until such time as the fighting STOPS,” wrote Trump. “They have agreed to immediately meet and quickly work out a ceasefire and, ultimately, PEACE! It was an Honour to deal with both Countries. They will hopefully get along for many years to come. When all is done, and Peace is at hand, I look forward to concluding our Trading Agreements with both!”

While I saw a glimmer of hope, many ultranationalist Thais were outraged at Trump’s attempted intervention. One wrote that Thailand is about to achieve a decisive victory and to stop would allow Cambodia to regroup and “attack us again.”

Another posted a message to me on Facebook, saying:

“Some said Trump would try to end the Thai-Cambodian war. Why would he, when Trump is the one who started wars in the Middle East? Why do you trust Trump?.. It seems strangely contradictory.”

I replied: “Do you think America has oil interests in the Thai-Cambodian conflict, like in the Middle East?”

Then came his counter-argument: “No, they don’t. But America has geopolitical interests in the area to gain military advantage.”

My follow-up reply: “Exactly. That’s why they want to show their power over China, to show that they alone can stop this Thai-Cambodian war while China can’t. America doesn’t care if there’s peace or war, as long as they benefit.”

DAY 4

As I woke up early Sunday morning, July 27, 2025, before 7 am, I realised that any hope for an immediate ceasefire will have to wait.

Cambodia said Thailand attacked Cambodia first well before dawn, at 2:30 am, while the Thai Army said it started at 4 am but was started by the Cambodian side.

It is mind-boggling and disturbing to see how an estimated 99.999% of Thais and Cambodians simply believe the other side fired first before dawn today simply because they happened to be born a Thai or a Khmer.

If you ask me, even though I am Thai, I must admit that it is almost impossible for us to verify the matter.

Netizens from both Thailand and Cambodia started accusing one another of breaking Trump’s overture for an immediate ceasefire.

On Day 5, they might as well copy and paste a message from Day 4, saying the ‘enemy’ started the shooting first.

The tragedy is, nationalism is like a religion that doesn’t tolerate doubt and skepticism – there can only be one God, or one nation, to believe in.

By Day 4 it became clear that Thais who questioned what the government, and the Thai Armed Forces in particular, are doing, are facing scrutiny over whether they are loyal to Thailand.

After all, 99.5 percent of Thais “trust the Armed Forces in defending Thailand”.

I guess I am the 0.5 percent, or less.

One of my Facebook ‘friends’ posted a message, asking me: “So, which side will you be with?”

Then I wrote the following: “I am a human being and choose not to abandon my humanity. I believe that people from all nations are the same – they are all human. I refuse to believe in one-sided information just because it comes from the government of the country I was born in. I don’t see people labelled as enemies as those we should gloat over when they are killed.

I stand with peace and humanity.