BANGKOK — Students at the prestigious Triamudom Suksa School stage a rally lambasting the government of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha on Thursday – the first of the ongoing series of protests to be staged inside a high school.

Dozens of students held placards bearing political slogans, some inspired by humorous internet slangs, as speakers took turn to lash out at what they perceive to be chronic injustice and lack of democracy in the country.

The gathering was part of the wave of protests held or planned in at least 20 universities nationwide, sparked by the court’s dissolution of a popular opposition party on Feb. 21.

The rally at Triamudom Suksa was staged after two other high schools banned similar protests from taking place inside their school grounds.

A flash mob planned by students at the all-girl Satriwithaya School on Wednesday afternoon was thwarted at the last minute by the school management. The students moved their rally to Democracy Monument and later marched to join a larger protest held at the nearby Silpakorn University.

Director of Bodindecha School also released a statement on Wednesday forbidding any protests inside its facility. The school does not endorse any activities that risk violating the democratic regime with the King as head of the state, the statement said.

