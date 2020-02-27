BANGKOK — The police command on Wednesday afternoon said it will inspect its ranks at random to ensure that the new haircut regulation is strictly followed.

Police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said the buzz cut – with the sides and back of their heads shorn close but for a small patch of hair atop their scalps – must be adopted by all police officers except those working undercover.

But even then, undercover police must comply with the new haircut when they publicly represent the police force in official capacity. Col. Kissana said each police unit may face a weekly unannounced inspection to look for any violators.

Police officers are also required to change their social media profile photos to reflect the short haircut, which is widely known by its nickname khao sam daan, or three white sides.

The new hair style was imposed on the police and army in 2017. It was originally enforced among the ranks of royal bodyguards serving under King Vajiralongkorn.

In early 2018, at least 40 policemen were slapped with a disciplinary action after they failed to adopt the haircut.