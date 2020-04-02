BANGKOK (Xinhua) — Thailand’s opposition Pheu Thai Party leader Sompong Amornvivat on Wednesday pledged to work with the government in the fight against COVID-19.

“Thailand is now facing a crisis of immense proportions, which is affecting everyone’s daily life, with impacts on our health, income and the economy, all of which challenges our ability to weather the crisis together,” said Sompong.

“Saving lives is our top priority,” said Sompong, urging all parties to act wisely.

“We will work with the government to find solutions to weather through this very tough period,” said Sompong.

Sompong said the opposition will cooperate fully in the allocation of funding and finding creative solutions to the imminent problems, including unemployment in the service, tourism and restaurant businesses.

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health on Wednesday reported 120 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths, with the total number of confirmed cases in the country rising to 1,771 and death toll at 12.